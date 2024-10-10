Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Libras 2024

Amiable, sociable Libras are one of the most loved in the Zodiac system.

Born between September 23 and October 22, Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. As an air sign, they are intellectual, communicative, and driven by a desire for harmony. Known for their diplomatic nature, Libras strive to avoid conflict and seek balance in all aspects of life. They are natural peacemakers, often mediating disputes with fairness and charm.

Hence, buying gifts for your favourite Libras isn’t exactly a hardship. Easygoing Libras have an innate sense of aesthetics, which draws them to beauty in art, fashion, and their surroundings. Think clothes, trinkets and anything that falls under the creative umbrella.

Socially, they are warm, charismatic, and thrive in partnerships - romantic, platonic, or professional. However, their desire to please can sometimes lead to indecisiveness, as they weigh every option to maintain peace. While they can struggle with making firm decisions, Libras are known for their ability to see multiple perspectives, making them top-tier listeners and friends who value harmony in all aspects of life. Celebrity Libras include Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

© MEGA A-lister Libras include Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian

From adorable Rixo tees to stunning sapphire jewels (the birthstone of our September-born friends) discover the best gifts for Libras below.

Best gifts for Libras:

Personalised Birthstone Hardware Deco Sun Amulet Necklace Rachel Jackson A jewel to treasure, Rachel Jackson's customisable amulet is a show-stopper. The resplendent hardware link chain necklace is topped with a beautiful pendant, which can be filled with sustainably sourced gemstones that represent your birth month. Eye-catching and elegant in equal measure.

£250.00 AT RACHEL JACKSON

Camel Graphic Cherry Jumper Ganni Stay cosy during Libra season with a helping hand from Ganni. With its kitsch slogan, the brand's graphic knit in camel is ideal for people-pleasing Libras. Partially crafted from recycled wool, the garment is kind to the planet and your autumn wardrobe. £285.00 AT GANNI

Stephanie Yeboah Adwoa Mother of Pearl Ring Ottoman Hands Sophisticated and sentimental, the Ottoman Hands x Stephanie Yeboah 'Adwoa Mother of Pearl Ring' is a jewellery box delight. The gem is handmade with recycled materials, with the design inspired by Ghanaian motifs and Stephanie's mother. Plus, it's fully adjustable for your perfect fit. £89.00 AT OTTOMAN HANDS

Brand-Plaque Medium Leather Shoulder Bag Prada Libras love going out and socialising, so what better arm candy to take with them than Prada's dreamy leather shoulder bag? Rectangular in shape with a spacious design and the brand's triangular logo plaque, the bag has won the hearts of editors and influencers across Europe. £2,000.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Ambre Nuit Dior A Libra would likely be drawn to perfumes that are elegant, balanced, and aesthetically pleasing, reflecting their love for harmony and beauty. Scent-wise, they can't resist the olfactory charm of a touch of sandalwood, vanilla or amber, making Dior's unisex fragrance a must-have spritz.

£130.00 AT DIOR

Little Book of Chloé By Caroline Young Urban Outfitters Creative Libras tend to have a flair for the arts - fashion very much included. What better way to quench their thirst for sartorial knowledge than with a pocket-sized fashion book to keep bed-side? Given the current boho-chic revival, we'd recommend the Little Book of Chloé. £13.99 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Ria Zodiac T-Shirt Rixo The perfect throw-on piece for casual coffee mornings out and slow Sundays in, Rixo's 'Ria' tee is an easywear staple. Illustrated by the brand's co-founder Orlagh, the top is made from lightweight jersey, making it ideal for low-key layering. £75.00 AT RIXO

Kintsugi Dinner Plate by Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba Seletti Artistic Libras will adore Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba's collaboration with Seletti, the partnership that just keeps on giving. This beautiful dinner plate hails from the Kintsugi collection, a series that incorporates the centuries-old Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with precious metals such as gold. Perfect for hosting. £70.00 AT MYTHERESA

Scarlett Knit Cinta The Label A knitwear brand to keep firmly on your radar, Cinta The Label is brimming with cute 'n' cosy pieces to cherish during the cooler months. Crafted from 70 per cent recycled wool with cherry red piping and bows, the 'Scarlett' knit is the sweetest, most sumptuous choice on the market. £125.00 AT CINTA THE LABEL

Amatoria Pansies Medium Cotton Velvet Fringed Cushion House of Hackney As natural peacemakers, Libras crave a sense of quiet during their day-to-day - before they hit the club of course. House of Hackney's beautiful velvet cushions are ideal to building a cosy corner, ripe for at-home brunches and girls' nights in. £195.00 AT LIBERTY

How we chose:

Style - Opted for a range of gifts spanning fashion to homeware, all with chatty, charming Libras in mind.

Price - The guide includes a range of high street and high end brands, spanning Prada to Urban Outfitters, to ensure bank accounts remain happy and healthy.

Why you should trust me:

My role on the fashion features team at HELLO! Fashion, coupled with over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, has enabled me to curate an expansive brand vocabulary and develop an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. With a background in shopping, I've acquired the knowledge needed to curate the perfect Zodiac-themed gift guide, from sassy Scorpios to caring Cancers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.