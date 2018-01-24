Ed Sheeran buys four homes next to each other in Suffolk village The newly-engaged singer is creating the Perfect country estate

Ed Sheeran is proving himself to be quite the property mogul after snapping up four homes in the same Suffolk village. The Perfect singer, who announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Saturday, is creating his own personal country estate after investing in three properties next to his original home.

The expansion has prompted his neighbours to dub the area "Sheeran-ville" as he owns so much property there. Ed already owned one house in the village, which is said to feature a giant treehouse, a swimming pool and a barn which has been converted into a pub. However, he is reportedly now keen to expand his estate and has enlisted builders to renovate the properties he has bought nearby.

Planning documents obtained by Daily Mail reveal that Ed is planning to develop two underground entertainment rooms – a cinema and music room – which will be directly connected to his house via a six foot wide tunnel. Another set of stairs will connect the area to the barn which houses his private pub, making it an ideal place for the singer to host his famous friends.

Ed first revealed that he had his own pub at his home during an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 /Apple Music Radio in January 2017. When asked about his home, he said: "Yeah it’s getting there, I've built a pub. Like I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has like a selection of beers which is cool. So basically there's an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house, so you get no one raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub."

However, it appears he now has his mind set on starting a family with his new fiancée Cherry in the near future. The 26-year-old even hinted that he would retire from music once he has children. "My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. I am going to be like, 'I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of'," he told Daily Star. "It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, 'I want to be a good father'."