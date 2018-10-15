Mrs Hinch shares genius hack for cleaning one of the most difficult places in the house Why didn’t we ever think of this?

Instagram sensation Mrs Hinch has shared another top cleaning tip – and you’ll wonder why you never thought of it before! The cleaning fanatic tackled one of the hardest areas of the house to keep pristine – window blinds – using only a pack of tumble dryer sheets, Zoflora disinfectant, and kitchen roll, in a series of Instagram posts on Monday.

Taking to Instagram Stories to demonstrate how she cleans her blinds, Mrs Hinch – whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe – wiped a tumble dryer sheet across each slat, before following up by wiping disinfectant on each one to leave them spotless.

Mrs Hinch shared a tip on how to clean blinds

“The reason I use tumble dryer sheets is because they’re anti-static so they pick up all the dust. You don’t need to wet them or do anything,” Sophie explained. "Once you’ve wiped every slat and all the dust is off, put a capful of neat Zoflora onto a sheet of kitchen roll folded into four, and rub this onto your blinds. It just leaves the Zoflora, heavenly."

Sophie has attracted close to one million followers in a matter of weeks after her cleaning tips on social media went viral. She now counts Eamonn Holmes and Giovanna Fletcher among her famous followers, and even made an appearance on This Morning to showcase some of her favourite products and ways to keep her home spick and span. Her influence has become so big she even caused one of her top buys, the Minky MCloth anti-bacterial cleaning pad, to sell out nationwide.

The cleaning fanatic uses tumble dryer sheets to keep her blinds dust-free

Speaking to HELLO! in September, Mrs Hinch admitted she was overwhelmed by the response to her posts, and shared some expert advice, including the one tip she can’t live without. "I love to wash my skirting boards and woodwork (doors, frames etc) with a mix of fabric softener and water, and we can’t forget Minkeh, the star of the show!" she said. "Makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scuffs off without wrecking the paint."

