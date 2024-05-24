Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's extremely famous Montecito neighbour wins major victory

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fortunate to live in a stunning home in the picturesque and exclusive area of Montecito, California, so it's not surprising that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a famous neighbour or two.

The royal couple, who moved into their $15 million mansion in 2020, live close by to other well-known names including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Adam Levine, who all reside in the area.

Now, Harry and Meghan can add Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to their dinner party list, as the global superstar singer and her actor fiancé have officially become homeowners of a mansion in the luxury town located in Santa Barbara.

© Chris Jackson Meghan and Harry reside in Montecito with their two children

The couple, who are parents to their three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, actually purchased the home back in 2020, around the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated from the UK to the States. However, the former American Idol judge has been involved in a legal dispute for the past four years with the property's previous owner.



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's property troubles

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the singer purchased the property through her company, DDoveB, from 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott. However, the real estate contract was then rescinded by the vendor after he claimed he was under the influence of painkillers and was unaware of what he was signing away.

Now, after a lengthy battle back and forth in a Los Angeles court, a judge ruled in favour of the famous couple, with Katy's attorney Eric Rowen stating afterwards: "The evidence shows that Mr Westcott breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind."

The singer is also seeking financial damages for lost rent that they could have charged for the property while the legal back and forth continued.

Where do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom live?

In addition to owning the property in Montecito, the couple also have a property in Beverly Hills which they bought for $17.9 million. Lord of the Rings actor Orlando also owns another property in Montecito.

The couple's Beverly Hills mansion boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars. The abode clearly fits in with the luxury real estate in the A-list area.

© Getty Katy and Orlando at The 2024 Breakthrough Prize

Katy and Orlando spent the majority of their time at the home in Beverly Hills during the coronavirus lockdown before spending some time Down Under where Orlando, who is also a father to 13-year-old Flynn, from his previous marriage to Mirada Kerr, filmed the movie, Wizards!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home

Harry and Meghan moved to the States in early 2020 but were living in Tyler Perry's mansion before moving into their own property. Prince Harry and Meghan have shared the odd glimpse of their family life and the huge house in their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, which debuted in early 2022.

© Netflix Prince Harry seen on a video call at his home in Montecito

Their home was already fit for royalty when they bought the property for $14.6 million (£11.93 million).

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja recently

However, according to The Sun, the value has more than doubled in the time they have been residing there to an estimated amount of almost $30 million, as of 2022, though this has not been confirmed.

The house boasts a massive garden where the children can play, an outdoor terrace with plenty of outdoor seating and furniture for alfresco dining, a pool area, plenty of bedrooms and a kitchen that the couple have revamped in recent years.

