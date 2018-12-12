Take a peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home Frogmore Cottage as security tightens The couple will move to Windsor in the new year

New year, new house! Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing to move to the country, after the Queen gifted them Frogmore Cottage. And ahead of their relocation, security is being tightened around the Windsor property. New photos show high-tech cameras have been installed by the entrance to their house on the Long Walk. There are also visible signs that warn passers-by: "This is a protected site under Section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005. Trespass on this site is a criminal offence."

Last month, Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Meghan will relocate to Windsor, rather than stay in London as predicted.

A closer look at Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

Harry and Meghan's new home is a special place for the couple, as it faces the stunning grounds of their wedding reception venue, Frogmore House, within Windsor's private Home Park. They have also submitted plans to renovate the cottage and turn it into a five-bedroom family home.

Security is being tightened on the Long Walk in Windsor

HELLO! recently spoke to royal chef Darren McGrady, who lived next door in the Stables from 1985 to 1993. Darren revealed: "When I was there, Frogmore Cottage was split into five different homes. Staff accommodation was run by the Crown properties so it was paid for by the government and they never really overspend. It was a fantastic location – you're in the Queen's back garden – but a little bit run-down. If something wanted repairing it would just be repaired, it would never be replaced. The staff quarters were never the most luxurious so I can imagine there's a lot of work to be done to turn them into royal accommodation."

Harry and Meghan leave for their reception venue in Windsor:

He added: "I'm sure it'll be put back together and brought back to its glory for Harry and Meghan. They would need to make a lot of changes though, absolutely! They could easily do 10, 12 bedrooms there and then add in all the extras – the drawing rooms, the sitting rooms, the gym."

