Maya Jama shares first glimpse inside artsy new home after purchasing lavish skyrise apartment - watch

Maya Jama has had quite the year. From gracing the cover of British Vogue to becoming Dolce & Gabbana's muse, Rimmel's global ambassador and hosting Love Island, the raven haired It girl is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Monday, the ITV star took to Instagram to share a major milestone in her life - and it's even more exciting than the fact she's rekindled her romance with teenage sweetheart, Stormzy.

"Moving into the new house I bought this week," the 29-year-old revealed. "Haven't done it up yet, but I like the chair spot," she penned.

Take a first look at Maya's hotel-worthy home in the clip below…

WATCH: Maya Jama gives first glimpse inside her new apartment

While the former BBC Radio 1 DJ admitted she can't ever see herself becoming a "house Insta page person," she did take fans on a walkaround of the luxe new space she'll be calling home from this week.

The light-filled property boasted at least two storeys, with ample storage space and towering ceilings that provided the perfect wall space to hang large, eclectic pieces of art throughout.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Maya Jama will move into the new property this week

On the landing was a reading nook, decorated with a Mid-Century lamp and cosy shearling armchair.

Adding to its artsy feel, Maya's new home boasts its own mini library, with a book wall spanning across the hallway between two bedrooms.

© Instagram Maya Jama's former home is in West London

The property also looked to have a large balcony looking out onto a skyline view, ideal for alfresco hosting and summer soirées.

"No I don't have a cat," Maya clarified, adding: "this is the previous owner's items though I will take advice on what to turn that cute little cubby corner into?"

© Instagram Maya's former London home boasted ultra-chic interiors

The chic home is the second in Maya's property portfolio after the Bristol-born star became the first homeowner in her family when she purchased a luxe West London apartment following her split from Stormzy in 2019.

© Getty Maya Jama and Stomzy dated from 2014 - 2019 before reklindling their romance in 2023

Now the power couple have reignited their romance, it's not known whether Maya and Stormzy will be living together in the Love Island host's new pad, or if they'll have their own bases to better support their demanding work schedules.

During a joint interview with Vogue before they went their separate ways, the couple opened up about their first meeting in 2014. "We met in October, then we were going out by January," said Stormzy.

© Getty Maya and Stomzy are officially back together

"You know, if I'm really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start," explained Maya. "But I didn't want anything yet, because, you know, you're trying to do the whole friend situation first, and then I'd do, like, obvious hints that I fancied him and then take it back because I didn't know if he definitely liked me. It was a childish phase. And then one day we just kissed, and that was that!"