Watch the Duchess of Cornwall guide Kate Middleton and Queens Letizia and Maxima in Order of the Garter protocol The all attended the Order of the Garter on Monday

The Duchess of Cornwall has been attending the Order of the Garter service since 2005, so it's no surprise that she knows it all too well and is a pro at adhering to protocol during the historical event.

On Monday, whilst joined for the first time by Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima, whose husbands were invested as Supernumerary Knight of the Garters by the Queen, Camilla played the perfect hostess as she made sure that both ladies, together with the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex, positioned themselves correctly as the procession passed in front of them.

The sweet moment was captured on video and can be seen here. The clip shows the five royal ladies chatting away with each other under the Galilee Porch before Camilla instructs them all to face forward to watch the procession.

All five ladies were dressed to the nines as they attended the service in Windsor. The Duchess of Cornwall looked pretty in a pale pink Anna Valentine coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat whilst Kate was incredibly stylish, wearing a white Catherine Walker coat and a hat by Lock & Co. Queen Maxima was stunning in a blush pink dress that featured a belt and cape whilst King Felipe's wife, Letizia, showed off her sartorial prowess in a silk grey and white shift dress and black fascinator.

The Countess of Wessex was as elegant as ever and embraced the sunshine in a Suzannah dress and Jane Taylor hat.