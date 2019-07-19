Stacey Solomon's son has an incredible bed shaped like a shark and a boat – see photo Just wow!

Stacey Solomon's son Leighton must be the envy of his friends. The seven-year-old has the most incredible bed shaped like a boat, which features a large open-mouthed shark at one end. Leighton designed the bed himself, using a lot of his imagination, clearly! After Stacey shared a photo of her son's messy bedroom, she received dozens of comments from fans asking what on earth Leighton's bed was.

"I ask myself that question all the time!" Stacey said on Instagram Stories, explaining: "Basically when we first moved in, Leighton was a bit nervous about sleeping on his own in his own room because he shared a room with Zach in my old house.

How incredible is Leighton's bed?

"So I stupidly said, 'Get whatever bed you want, you think of a bed and we'll make it,' and he obviously used his imagination and decided he wanted a giant shark's mouth to sleep in and the shark's mouth had to be eating a boat and the boat had to be resting on water."

Stacey shared several videos of Leighton's bed from all angles, admitting: "It is incredible though, we've had many fun voyages in Leighton's bed and he loves it and it did make him sleep on his own." The mum-of-three, who welcomed her third son Rex in May, also clarified that the bed wasn't gifted, but gave a shout out to the talented creators, Anderson's Themes and Dreams. "It took months to build and was almost impossible to get into his room (it barely fits now) but it will last in Leighton's memories forever," Stacey wrote.

The seven-year-old designed it himself

The Loose Women star's post comes shortly after she gave fans a glimpse of her mini home makeover. She completely transformed a storage area that was filled to the brim with her children's board games, toys and knick-knacks, emptying the shelves and replacing them with plastic organisers for baby Rex's things. His nappies, muslins, dummies and more were arranged into separate boxes and clearly labelled.

