Lisa Faulkner shares a photo from her and John Torode's amazing new office No need for air-con

As far as offices go, Lisa Faulkner and her MasterChef fiancé John Torode have the right idea - you certainly won't find this pair cooped up inside! Lisa posted a picture of herself and John reclining outdoors on a bed of fluffy towels and pillows, surrounded by notepads and pens. Lisa captioned the image: "Today's office @johntorodecooks" and the famous cook's photograph makes us want to drag our computers out to the nearest park, keyboard and all.

Lisa's 159,000 strong following also liked the look of her new working arrangements, with one noting: "My kind of office!", but it seems another of her followers has an even better office set up, commenting: "I'm in what I call 'my office', my bed!" We're green with envy.

The great outdoors aka Lisa's new office

Although Lisa didn't reveal her location, John's own Instagram suggests that the two might have jetted off somewhere exotic. He added a dreamy picture of some clouds whizzing past his airplane window alongside the caption: "Up, up and away… Love being above the clouds." Perhaps the happy couple are making time for work while they're away (we take our hat off to you) or could it be that the soon-to-wed duo are working on a new show?

John revealed to his Instagram followers that he's travelling

Lisa and John recently celebrated an anniversary close to their heart, with Lisa sharing a photo of herself and her fiancé in front of a neon "I love you" sign, and John posting a photo of them kitted out in black tie attire alongside the caption: "This girl makes every day better… Happy 8th beautiful girl you are simply wonderful and I love you."

Whether this trip is work or play we're sure they'll find time to raise a glass or two to this mystery eighth anniversary, then raise a few more for their fast-approaching big day.

