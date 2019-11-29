Mrs Hinch shares a look inside baby Ronnie's new nursery

He may still be sleeping in the same room as his mum and dad, but Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie has the most beautiful nursery to move into in the coming months. The cleanfluencer gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her baby boy's room in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, and luckily for us, she's shared all the details of where she bought all of his cute accessories and furniture.

The room has a classic white and blue colour scheme, with a wardrobe, changing table and cot from online retailer Babeek – but they didn't come cheap! Ronnie will soon be sleeping in the luxurious Rococo cot bed, which is currently reduced to £999 from its original price of £1,499. However, it is an investment piece, as it converts from a cot bed to a toddler bed and then to a day bed as he grows up.

Mrs Hinch shared a look inside her baby son Ronnie's nursery

Lucky Sophie received a lot of her nursery furniture as gifts, but did buy his World of Wallpaper polka dot wallpaper, which appears to be the Blue Holden design which costs £10.99 a roll.

Dotty glitter wallpaper Blue Holden, £10.99, World of Wallpaper

Adding to the cute theme are two hot air balloons hanging from the ceiling over Ronnie's cot, which are from Beautiful Bambino and range between £62.10 and £71.10 apiece. Meanwhile, a decorative giraffe – who Sophie has called Greg – takes pride of place at the centre of the room. It is the Caramella decorative azure giraffe from the baby brand, which is currently reduced to £170.10.

As well as filling her son's room with furniture and accessories from independent baby boutiques, the 29-year-old has added pieces from high street favourites including Dunelm and IKEA. They include Dunelm's Millie blue thermal eyelet curtains, which range from £40 to £60, which Sophie showed to her 2.9 million Instagram followers in August. How lucky is baby Ronnie?!

Millie blue thermal eyelet curtains, from £40, Dunelm

