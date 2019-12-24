Everyone spends the holidays in their own way, whether it's putting up decorations with family or travelling abroad with friends, but we love to see how the Beckham family celebrates Christmas. Brooklyn Beckham will be spending the holiday period with his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper and their parents David and Victoria at their house in the Cotswolds. And he gave his Instagram fans a sneak peek inside the family's Christmas decorations!

As well as videos of their dogs enjoying the open fields near their home, his Instagram Stories show the sweet red and white stockings hanging on the fireplace, with one for each member of the family. In a scene that looks straight out of the classic Christmas film The Holiday, the six knitted red and white stockings hung above a lit fire with logs resting either side.

And it appears the Beckham's also enjoy some traditional food, with another picture showing an almost-empty glass of red wine next to a bowl of nuts and a nutcracker. In the background, a simple Christmas tree can be seen with a warm brown and blue colour scheme, decorated with simple white lights, acorns and gold baubles.

David and Victoria have previously provided glimpses inside their incredible barn conversion where they often retreat to during the school holidays and on weekends. As well as log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has an incredible garden that was created with the help of a Chelsea Flower Show winner. They wanted to create a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond, sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer. If that's not enough reason to go, there's also a tennis court and sauna. We'd be there all the time too if we could!

