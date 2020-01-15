Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago turned two on Wednesday, and her doting mum shared some adorable photos of her little girl to mark the special occasion. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared two pictures of Chicago posing on the sofa, dressed in a pair of printed trousers and a black jacket, which were teamed with co-oridinating trainers. The birthday girl's hair was styled in adorable bun bunches which were tied with yellow ribbon. In the caption, Kim wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!"

Birthday girl Chicago!

Chicago is doted on my her older siblings North, six, and Saint, four, and Kim has previously revealed the special way in which her youngest daughter helped to change her family dynamics after she was born in 2018. While North originally struggled with being an older sister when her brother Saint came along, the little girl changed her attitude when Chicago arrived. In an interview with Independent, Kim revealed: "I give North a really hard time, but she's so god with Chicago. She's so sweet with her."

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago turned two on Wednesday

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued: "When I was coming to New York, I was like, 'Okay, you're going to be the woman of the house,' and she was like, 'Okay, Saint, do this.' She was bossing everyone around." Kim has since revealed that North and Saint have a far better relationship, and that North is also very good with her youngest brother, Psalm. The mother-of-four recently shared a picture on Instagram of North feeding her baby sibling, and wrote in the caption: "Flashback to when Psalm was so little. My baby Northie is so helpful. How are my babies getting so big."

MORE: Prince Harry's former colleague speaks out

Kim and Kanye West's daughter has requested a Minnie Mouse birthday cake

Kim recently revealed that Chicago will be getting a pink Minnie Mouse birthday cake on her special day, and asked her followers on Twitter for their help in finding the perfect design for her little girl. Last year when Chicago turned one, she was treated to an Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party, which was held at the Kardashian-West's family home. They pulled out all the stops to ensure that their daughter had a birthday to remember, complete a tea party and a visit from some of the Disney characters. Guests included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who took along their children Luna and Miles, as well as Chicago's famous aunts and her cousins.

READ: Jennifer Aniston gives glimpse inside her stunning Beverly Hills home

Chicago has the advantage of growing up very close in age with her cousins Stormi Webster and True Thompson, and the trio are incredibly close. This week, Kim shared an adorable video of Chicago and True on a trip to Target with their nanny. The pair were captured giggling as they were pushed along in the trolly, and Chicago was later filmed feeding True her meal during a trip to the supermarket's restaurant.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.