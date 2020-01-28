Ruth Langsford shares glimpse into her and Eamonn Holmes' house – complete with family photos

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes enjoy nothing more than relaxing at their home in Surrey when they aren't working in London on their various television shows, and like to keep their family life out of the spotlight. But over the weekend, Ruth shared a glimpse inside their dining room, complete with family photos of the couple, and a spotless black dinner table, which is paired with contrasting white chairs. The stylish room featured in a video posted on the Loose Women star's Instagram account, which had been taken while she was playing a game of Scrabble with her mum Joan. Ruth's mum had been staying over the weekend, and the pair enjoyed spending quality time together, as well as cooking up a feast in the kitchen.

Last year, Ruth opened up about her ideal day spent at home while chatting with HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home." She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

Eamonn and Ruth present This Morning together every Friday and during the school holidays when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off work. While some couples couldn't think of anything worse than working with each other, the TV presenters enjoy nothing more – even if Eamonn can test Ruth on occasions as he doesn't always follow the rules. She told HELLO!: "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well." On working with his wife, Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

