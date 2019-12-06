Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli certainly dropped some jaws on Thursday after he shared a photo of himself adding festive lights to a plant in his home. The shocking part? The judge didn't have a stitch on! Bruno added the caption: "Just love this time of year. I've been so busy going backwards and forwards, I haven't been on social very much. Did I miss anything exciting?"

Needless to say, fans of the talented 64-year-old flocked to the comment section of his post to express their surprise. One wrote: "Oh my lordy," while another added: "Bruno, are you actually naked decorating?" A third follower was clearly thrilled by Bruno's snap, replying: "OMG this is iconic."

Bruno shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

Bruno isn’t the only celebrity to show off their gorgeous tree on social media, although he might be the only one to do so without any clothes on. We've also seen beautiful trees from the likes of Khloe Kardashian – who broke tradition by opting for a bright pink tree at her Los Angeles home – and Victoria Beckham – who decked her Christmas tree out in the most minimalistic way possible with a selection of white and gold baubles.

For Stacey Solomon, her partner Joe Swash, and their family, it was personalised decorations galore! The Loose Women star said she wanted to make the festive season last as long as possible for her baby boy, telling fans: "I couldn't wait any longer." It is little Rex's very first Christmas after all! Stacey's friend and cleaner extraordinaire Mrs Hinch also pulled out all stops for the festive season, admitting she has more lights up than ever before outside her home.

Stacey's tree is beautiful

Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley had her decorations up by mid-November! The star showcased her professionally-decorated tree before December had even begun, and the doting mum certainly set the standard high with silver baubles and giant metal stars plus adorable reindeers.

