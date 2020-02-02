Dancing on Ice star Caprice launches luxurious new homeware collection The model has released the By Caprice Home SS20 collection

Caprice has brushed aside her recent Dancing on Ice drama to launch an exciting new project – the latest collection of her By Caprice Home range. The model, who has paired up with a new skating partner after her shock split from pro Hamish Gaman, has launched her SS20 bedding collection featuring glamorous duvet sets and accessories designed to epitomise old Hollywood glamour.

WATCH: See some of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

"My new collection is a contemporary take on the glittering glamour epitomised in the golden age of Hollywood, reflected in the names I've given to each design," Caprice said of the new line. "My aim with all of my product design is to celebrate female empowerment and to help everyone feel inwardly fabulous, enhanced by quality fabrics and a visually appealing environment that celebrates feminine style."

MORE: Celebrities with their own homeware lines

The range is available to buy exclusively at Next and appletreeliving.co.uk now, and will be available at other major retailers from March. And Caprice hopes it will help to "transform your sleep space to a sensual haven," thanks to the luxurious fabrics and signature colour palette of silver, grey and white, with sequin and diamante embellishments.

Caprice has launched her new By Caprice Home bedding collection

Caprice launched her debut homeware collection in 2006, and her By Caprice Home brand launched in 2016. The mum-of-two has focused on luxurious and glamorous bedding which feels as good as it looks, utilising high-quality fabrics that are easy to care for. Prices start at £100 for a single duvet set through to £160 for a super king set, with complementing cushions available for £30.

MORE: Inside 26 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

The collection is available at Next and Apple Tree Living

The 48-year-old is not the only surprising star to have their own homeware line; everyone from Samantha Faiers to Rylan Clark-Neal have made a foray into interior design, while Tess Daly recently launched her debut line for Next. Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby, meanwhile, has her own bedding collection available at Dunelm, and proudly showcased the newest designs on Instagram when they hit stores in January.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.