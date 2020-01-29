Tess Daly shares a peek inside her gorgeous home ahead of National Television Awards Tess got glammed up at home ahead of her big night out

While many of the National Television Awards attendees got glammed up in London hotels ahead of hitting the red carpet, Tess Daly chose to get ready in the comfort of her own home, before travelling to the event with her husband Vernon Kay. Tess struck a pose when she was ready to leave, telling Instagram fans: "Just got ready at home for tonight's National TV Awards. Strictly is up for an award… wish us luck!"

As much as we love her chic black Rachel Zoe jumpsuit, we also love the sneak peek inside Tess and Vernon's home. The Strictly Come Dancing host was perched on a grey cushioned window seat looking out to their garden, which features carved white woodwork and has been topped with a fluffy sheepskin throw and mustard geometric print cushions.

A third cushion appears to be one from her new Tess Daly Home line, which recently launched at Next and includes everything from duvet covers to throws. The black-and-white polka dot knitted cushion costs £45 and works perfectly with Tess' décor.

Tess announced in December that she was launching her debut homeware range, which she described as a "dream project". The mum-of-two worked with fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to create the collection, which gives a nod to her glamorous style with metallic accents and luxurious fabrics.

It is little surprise Tess has made a foray into interiors; the 50-year-old clearly has a flair for design, and often gives fans glimpses inside the beautiful property she shares with her husband Vernon and their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber. The house boasts its own private swimming pool and a huge garden where the family have space for their pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

