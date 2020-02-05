The UK's most valuable postcodes have been revealed – and Prince William and Kate's home is in there The Cambridges live at one of London's most prestigious postcodes

The UK's most valuable postcodes have been revealed based on the average price paid by homebuyers in the UK – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London residence has made the top ten. The royal couple lives at Kensington Palace with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which is based within the W8 postcode, where properties sold for an average of £3,116,885.02 in the past year.

However, that is far from London's most expensive postcode to live in; the research from estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, found that property sale prices averaged at £7.6million in Westminster's W1J area, which spans Piccadilly and the side of Green Park. It was closely followed by SW1A, home to Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and St James's Palace, the London residences of the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Beatrice respectively. Properties within this postcode sold for an average of £5,537,000 in 2019, and with three royal residences in such close proximity, it is not surprising.

SW1A, where several senior royals live, has been named one of the UK's most valuable postcodes

The top 22 most valuable postcodes are all located in London across the boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster. These property hotspots are home to several wealthy celebrities including the Beckhams, who own a £31.5million townhouse in Holland Park, and Robbie Williams, who lives nearby with his wife Ayda Field and their three children.

The Beckhams also live in one of the most expensive postcodes in London

The area with the highest house prices outside of London was in Runneymede, Surrey, where properties sold for an average of £1.53million within the GU25 postcode. It is closely followed by the M2 postcode area of Manchester, incorporating much of the city centre, and KT11 in Surrey. This is another celebrity hotspot; Cobham is home to Hollywood actors including Antonio Banderas and Stanley Tucci, as well as Wayne and Frankie Bridge. With properties selling for an average of £1,092,399.55 here, we'd better start saving if we ever want to be able to live like a celeb!

