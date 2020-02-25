Buckingham Palace is undergoing quite the refurbishment - and the pictures are incredible! On Monday, the royal family's official account shared a glimpse of the multi-million pound renovations in a series of Instagram clips. During the work, builders stumbled across various items – including newspaper cuttings from 1954 and old packs of cigarettes. Each clip shows a section of the palace's East Wing, accompanied by captions explaining the major overhaul.

WATCH: Inside Buckingham Palace's Refurbishment

"These rooms sit inside The East Wing, which faces The Mall," one caption read. "Electric cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s." Another post said: "The reservicing will help preserve The Palace for years to come." Other snippets showed the palace being gutted and stripped as part of the ten-year renovation works.

A newspaper cutting from 1954 was found

One of the bare rooms has been stripped of furniture as well as 3,000 pieces of artwork and artefacts, while floorboards are seen piled up in order to allow room for new pipes and wires. "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents," the royal family states on their website. "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years.

Vintage cigarette boxes were also discovered

"The programme will realise a series of long term financial and environmental benefits, as well as improvements to visitor access. The Palace will remain occupied and fully operational for the duration." The Queen tends to spend around a third of the year hosting garden parties at her official residence. She also hosts receptions, investitures and other events at Buckingham Palace.

