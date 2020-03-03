Kirk Douglas' former Palm Springs estate undergoes huge renovation project: see inside The late actor lived at this Palm Springs estate for more than 40 years

Kirk Douglas' former home in Palm Springs has undergone a huge renovation project to restore it to its mid-century modern style – and the results are stunning. The late actor, who passed away in February at the age of 103, lived in the 1950s estate for more than 40 years between 1957 and 1999, and its new owners embarked on a passion project to restore the original period details while also modernising the home.

The current owners, Diane Bald and Michael Budman, worked with Monogram to renovate the kitchen and add modern appliances while maintaining the original architecture, with dark wooden cabinets and Arborite worktops, and colourful yellow, white and grey cabinets at ceiling height to add a splash of colour. With terrazzo flooring and stainless steel appliances, the finished room is the perfect fusion of old and new.

There is a booth-style seating area for dining in one corner of the room, which was designed by Diane and utilises vintage leather from the couple's Canadian lifestyle brand, Roots, while further seating is available at the breakfast bar, where leather-cushioned stools line the counter.

Meanwhile, the pool area looks ideal for relaxation, with white sofas and chairs on the terrace and picturesque views. The residence has grounds spanning three-quarters of an acre, and boasts its own tennis court, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a pair of master suites named for Kirk and his wife Anne.

Kirk bought the property from its original owner, Charles Howard, in the late fifties and used it as a family retreat for four decades before selling it in 1999 for $1.3million.

