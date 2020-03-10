Meghan Markle's favourite homeware collection is now half price The Duchess of Sussex has some Soho Home kitchenware at Frogmore Cottage

The Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of Soho House, so much so that she reportedly even hired the private members club's interior designer to renovate Frogmore Cottage before she moved in with Prince Harry in spring 2019.

Meghan's house has even been filled with pieces from the Soho Home homeware line, with a photo shared from her makeup artist friend Daniel Martin previously revealing that she has a teapot and teacups from the Country House kitchenware collection. And now she will be able to snap up the rest of the collection to match, as it is currently in the sale with 50 per cent off at BrandAlley.

The online retailer, which offers an array of designer sales, has everything from bedding to bathroom accessories available for the next week, but the highlight is sure to be the Country House collection that matches Meghan's teapot. Shoppers can bag a set of four mugs for £20 instead of the original price of £40, while six espresso cups and saucers are now £36 from their original price of £72.

Meghan has a teapot and teacups from the Soho Home Country House range

You can complete the collection with a set of four matching bread plates for £20, main dinner plates for £28 and a sugar bowl at the bargain price of £7.50. But you'll have to get in quick as we can't imagine this will be around for long; the teapot and teacups previously sold out when it was first revealed that Meghan owned them.

Set of 6 Soho Home espresso cups and saucers, £36, BrandAlley

Meghan served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason, when he visited her at Kensington Palace in January 2019. "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" the makeup artist captioned a photo of her stylish dinner table setup on Instagram.

Set of 4 Soho Home Country House mugs, £20, BrandAlley

