Interflora is now selling flowers for 'self-partnered' bouquets for single people Proof: You don't need to be loved-up to get flowers...

Who says being single means you’re not sent flowers? Not us! Well-known flower company Interflora is intent on changing the narrative of what it means to be sent a bunch of flowers with its 'self-partnered' bouquet.

The new collection, the first of its kind in the UK, encourages single people to send themselves a bunch of flowers. Not necessarily for any occasion or celebration – unless you want it to be - but just because. You don’t even have to choose which bunch of flowers you want to surprise yourself with.

Simply visit Interflora, take a cute personality quiz about your likes and you’ll be matched with your perfect bouquet. There are five different bouquets within the collection, ranging from The Dreamer (which I got, FYI) to The Bold Beauty. Each bunch is inspired by a celebrity whose single status doesn’t define them – Emma Watston, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.

Plus, they’re full of flowers chosen to reflect personality traits like ivory roses for grace and charm or white lilies for virtue. The new collection has been launched after social listening from the brand revealed being single has never been cooler; with a rise in solo travelling, self-love and self-care, as well as an increase in the number of people living alone.

Interflora’s Bouquet Design Manager, Vicky Wilson, commented: "We want to empower singles to treat themselves. Just because you’re not in a relationship, doesn’t mean certain experiences should be off limits. That includes receiving a beautiful bouquet of mood-boosting flowers. Our new self-partnered collection is perfect for those who believe that the most important relationship is the one we have with ourselves."

Hilda Burke, a psychotherapist and counsellor who has been analysing the social media data, added: “The data shows more and more people are opting to ‘self-partner’, showing a rise in the number of people focusing on the most important and unconditional relationship you will ever have - you + you!"

