Gino D'Acampo divides fans with surprising addition to his Italian home The chef has two houses in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

Gino D'Acampo has divided fans with the newest addition to his house – a huge statue of a dog that sits on the driveway in front of his Italian residence. The celebrity chef unveiled his new purchase in an Instagram post on Monday, showing his daughter posing with her arm over the statue, writing: "Just got myself a new dog and I think she likes him…!"

The statue is of a black bulldog that stands guard in front of the house, and sits on a raised bed of stones with lights around the side so it is also visible at night. Not all of Gino's fans were as keen on the dog as he was, with one writing: "Lovely pic of your little girl… dog statue?? Not so great." However, some wanted one for themselves and asked where he had bought it. "Omg I love it! Where did you get that?" one asked. Another added: "I NEED this in my garden."

Gino D'Acampo has bought a huge dog statue for his house in Sardinia

Gino owns two incredible homes in Hertfordshire and his native Sardinia, and he often gives fans a glimpse inside both of them on social media. His property in Italy has a huge garden with an outdoor swimming pool, a garage for Gino's prized Ferrari, and a cabinet where he can display his comic memorabilia.

The Sardinian home has a rustic feel, with exposed brickwork, a huge open fireplace and stone flooring in the living room. Gino and his wife Jessica have added splashes of colour to the room with shades of yellow and red on the walls, and they have dark wood and brown leather furniture throughout.

The celebrity chef has two houses in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

In contrast, their home in the UK looks like a period property with high ceilings, parquet flooring and a log-burning fireplace in the living room. Gino has previously showed how they have opted for more traditional décor in this home, with furniture and accessories that fit perfectly with the period features.

