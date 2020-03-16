Nicole Kidman and her mum's close relationship is evident in gorgeous new photo The Big Little Lies actress looks incredibly similar to her mother!

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Nicole Kidman had something to smile about on Friday as she celebrated her mum Janelle's birthday. The Big Little Lies actress posted a lovely photo of the pair on Instagram to mark the special occasion. In the picture, Nicole and Janelle were captured mid-conversation as they sat outside sharing a joke. "Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so US," the star wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment on Nicole's close bond with her mum, with one writing: "This picture is lovely and I can hear laughter and joy in it," while another wrote: "I'm jealous of this beautiful and authentic relationship." A third added: "This is beautiful and so special!"

Nicole Kidman and her mum Janelle are incredibly close

Nicole grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with her mum, sister Antonia, and dad Anthony Kidman – a psychologist. Tragically, Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. The actress made her film debut in 1983 at the age of 16, starring in a remake of Bush Christmas. However, the year later her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, and so she temporarily took a break from acting to help nurse Janelle back to full health. The Others actress has previously spoken of her pain watching her mum fight off the illness, telling ITN news: "My mother had breast cancer and it was quite advanced breast cancer. She had chemotherapy and radio and is a survivor now. I want that to be heard."

Nicole with her mum and younger sister Antonia

The Undoings star leads a busy life, but makes sure that she sees her beloved mum and sister as much as she can. Nicole splits her time between the US, Australia and the UK, with her husband, country singer Keith Urban, and their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. She also has two grown-up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While Nicole tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, the star shared another lovely family photo on Instagram of herself with her mum and sister earlier in the month to mark International Women's Day. Alongside the picture, the mother-of-four wrote: "We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives. Thinking of my beautiful mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for International Women's Day."

