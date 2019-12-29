Actress Charley Webb posted the loveliest photo of her home to Instagram at the weekend. Not everyone can boast a tidy house in the days after Christmas, but the Emmerdale star proved that not only is she a TV star and a multi-tasking mum-of-three, but her interior décor is enviable, too. Charley shared the snap to her Instagram stories, and it showed her large dining room, with a table surrounded by chairs in the background. The polished wood floors gleamed, a row of glass doors reflected a string of fairy lights and a beautifully decorated tree stood in the right corner. What a gorgeous place to spend time chilling out over the festive period!

The actress shares three young children with her husband Matthew

Charley married long-time partner and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden in 2018. The couple share three sons: Buster, nine, Bowie four, and youngest child Ace, who was born in July. The family celebrated young Bowie's birthday on Thursday with an impressively detailed Henry Danger cake made by Matthew, which Charley proudly posted on Instagram.

However, earlier this month, the actress reminded fans that however impeccable her home life and family might look, she still finds raising children stressful at times. The 31-year-old posted a photo of Buster and Bowie surrounding Ace's pushchair, which she captioned: "I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full-on it is."

The star went on: "With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t."

