Charley Webb and her sister Cassie Lomas – who is a talented makeup artist – filmed a series of videos on Friday, and in them, Cassie gave her Emmerdale star sister a glam makeover. What's more, Charley shared the videos on social media, so you can recreate the looks at home while the nation is cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic. Cassie created a natural look for her sister, adding a subtle smoky eye, and we're certainly going to be using it on weekends once this period of self-isolation is over.

Charley explained on social media: "Daytime smoky eye. Really simple look that you can easily do yourself. Won’t be needing it for a while but we can all get some practice in. Mine and @misscassielomas’s tutorial is on my story and I’ll add it to my highlights."

Charley Webb looked glam after he makeover

On her own Instagram Cassie added: "Natural and fresh smoky eye.... did you even know that was a thing? If your style is ‘less is more’ you can still go for a smoky eye but keeping it subtle. This look is so simple to do and naturally defines all your best bits. It’s on my stories now or watch it again on my highlights."

The Debbie Dingle actress is currently self-isolating at home with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three boys. The Emmerdale co-stars married in 2018 after a nine-year relationship. The couple first met when Matthew joined the soap in 2006 and started dating the following year, and are now parents to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

Charley and Matthew celebrated their second wedding anniversary in February, with the actress sharing a close-up photo of her beautiful diamond and sapphire wedding ring on Instagram in honour of the occasion. In the caption, Charley also made a sweet reference to their baby son Ace, seven months, writing: "Two years on and another baby in the mix. 10.02.2018."

