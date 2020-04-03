This feature in Rochelle Humes' garden looks like so much fun The This Morning host shared it on Instagram

Rochelle Humes took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that there is a massive, square-shaped trampoline in her garden that even has its own basketball hoop attached! The This Morning presenter shared a video of herself and her two young daughters jumping up and down on the huge trampoline, and in the background, the star's sprawling garden and pool could be seen.

Rochelle and Marvin are currently self-isolating in their beautiful Essex mansion with daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina. The couple often share glimpses inside their home on social media, and have been doing so even more frequently since committing to staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rochelle showed off the trampoline on Instagram

We've seen Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom, enviable kitchen and a sleek indoor gym. Even their children's playroom is beautiful!

The couple have a huge kitchen and dining room, which is fitted with white wooden cabinets and a large marble-topped island in the centre. They also have spotlights, and three spherical glass lampshades. As for the living room, it's decorated in soft shades of cream, with studded armchairs and sofas, pale carpets, and wooden panelling on the walls. In the past, Rochelle has even treated her followers to a glimpse inside her and her husband's beautiful bedroom, and we're in love with their ornate carved headboard and grey colour scheme.

Alaia-Mai and Valentina have a pretty impressive room, too. Their nursery has not only a giant dollhouse, but even a play kitchen and tents adorned with their names!

But perhaps our favourite feature of all is the Saturdays singer's massive walk-in wardrobe and dressing room area, featuring a full-length mirror surrounded by lights and open shelving that displays her impressive handbag collection.

