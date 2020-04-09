Why a dehumidifier is a must-have for your home this summer Worth the investment!

Humidity is on the increase as the weather warms up, which means your house may be starting to feel a little damp. If keeping the windows open isn’t really an option while you’re isolating at home, there’s another way to keep damp spots on walls, mildew or mould, or frequent condensation on windows at bay: a dehumidifier.

These clever gadgets remove water from the air, and help keep humidity at bay - no matter how much it’s rising outside. They’re surprisingly inexpensive to run, which makes them a no-brainer if you’re worried about damp patches. These ones are the bes to invest in now…

If a cheap but effective dehumidifier is what you’re looking for, this one will do the trick. It’s designed to be ultra-quiet, and has an auto shut-off function so you don’t need to worry about accidentally leaving it running.

Pro Breeze dehumidifier, £39.99, Amazon

This easy-to-use eeco humidifier control air humidity and dry wet items in your home very efficiently. It’s only a small bit of tech, making it an ideal option if you don’t have a lot of room to spare.

EcoAir Compact portable dehumidifier, £144.95, Amazon

This handy little lightweight dehumidifier is one of the more streamlined-looking ones. Customers like that it has different settings - including two laundry ones - for ease of use.

EcoAir classic dehumidifier, £195, Amazon

Keep mould away and your bills low with this low-energy dehumidifier, which has an impressive 12L storage capacity. It’ll even purify the air in your home, thanks to the included true HEPA filter. Easy!

Meaca low energy dehumidifier, £199.99, Argos

