Best heated clothes airers 2024: From Lakeland to Amazon, Dunelm and more
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best heated clothes airers to keep energy bills down this winter

Cost-effective and efficient, consider a heated clothes airer for your home 

split image three heated clothes airers
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
The cost-of-living crisis has transformed many of us into money-saving experts as we attempt to minimise those looming energy bills. While the cost of running a tumble dryer varies with each model, there's no doubt that the tumble dryer is one of the most energy-sapping appliances to run, especially in larger households. 

But luckily, there's an affordable solution. Heated clothes airers are soaring in popularity right now, and for good reason. A cheap and effective alternative to tumble dryers, they circulate hot air around your clothes, while reducing creases and ironing time. 

Interested? Amazon, Lakeland, Dunelm and more have a range of heated clothes airers ready to shop, and you'll be glad you invested – seriously, they can cost as little as 4p an hour! 

Best heated clothes airers - at a glance

  1. Best for money-saving: Argos 12m Heated Clothes Airer with Cover, £60
  2. Best for fast-drying: Lakeland Heated Clothes Drying Pod, £99.99
  3. Best for affordability: Amazon Foldable Heated Clothes Airer, £35.19
  4. Best for space-saving Dunelm Two-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, £75
  5. Best for large wash loads: Lakeland 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, £199.99 

Do heated clothes airers use much electricity?

Heated clothes airers use less electricity than tumble dryers, with some costing as little as 4p an hour to run, making them a cost-efficient way to dry clothes quickly. 

How we chose the best heated clothes airers 

  • Variety: I've chosen a range of heated clothes airers to choose from, including electric clothes airers, folding airers for space-saving, three-tier airers and more. 
  • Price: The clothes airers in the list range in price from affordable to high-end, so there should be something to suit every budget. 
  • Energy-saving: Some of the heated clothes airers in the list cost as little as 7p an hour to run, making them a great addition to your home to keep heated bills to a minimum.

  • Lakeland Dry-Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Air Dryer

    lakeland heated clothes airer

    Lakeland 3-Tier Heated Air Dryer

    Cost to run: 9p per hour 

    Dimensions: 70cm x 74cm x 132.5cm 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Three-year guarantee 

    Lakeland's heated airer can hold up to 15kg of wet laundry, thanks to its strong thermostatically controlled bars that won't overheat. Costing 10p an hour to run, for ultra-efficient performance, you can also invest in the matching cover which keeps the heat in, speeds up clothes drying and doubles up as a storage bag for your airer too.

  • AMOS Eezy-Dry Electric Clothes Dryer

    amazon clothes airers

    Amazon Electric Clothes Dryer

    Dimensions: (H) 148 cm x (W) 70cm x (D) 48cm

    Shipping: Free delivery

    Amazon's electric clothes dryer dries your clothes using warm air generated by a powerful 1300W motor. Able to hold up to 15kg of damp clothing (approximately. 25 separate items), if you hang smaller items on two tiers you'll be able to fit up to 50 items.

  • Dri Buddi Heated Air Dryer

    heated clothes dryer

    JML Dri Buddi Heated Air Dryer

    Dimensions: 160cm x 70cm x 70cm

    Shipping: From £3.95 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Keep your garments dry and crisp with the Dri Buddi, which can hold up to 10 kilos of damp clothing at a time and give safe and gentle drying without any damage. It dries your clothes using a warm air motor that helps to drop out creases and leaves your garments feeling crisp and fresh with a 'line-dried' feel - saves on ironing!

  • 2-Tier Heated Clothes Dryer

    dunelm heated clothes airer

    Dunelm 2-Tier Heated Clothes Airer

    Cost to run: 6p per hour 

    Dimensions: 99cm x 10.5cm x 72cm 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with £40 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Ideal for small spaces, Dunelm's heated clothes airer is suitable for up to 10kg of washing. Heated to speed up the drying process, this 220-watt airer costs just 6p an hour to run, plus it can be folded away neatly after use.

  • Heated Clothes Airer with Cover

    argos heated clothes airer

    Argos Minky Wing Heated Clothes Airer with Cover

    ​​​​Cost to run: 8p per hour 

    Dimensions: 94cm x 148cm x 54cm

    Shipping: From £3.95 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Unlike most models, this heated clothes airer comes with a cover that helps retain heat and improve overall drying performance. Economical to run, it'll cost up to 8p an hour, saving you plenty of money on energy bills.

  • Heated Clothes Drying Pod

    lakeland heated clothes airer

    Lakeland Heated Clothes Drying Pod

    Cost to run: 30p per hour 

    Dimensions: 62cm x 146cm 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £60 spend 

    Returns: Three-year guarantee 

    This heated dryer pod costs slightly more pennies an hour to run, but it's guaranteed to dry clothes much faster than most electric clothes airers, plus it's actually gentler on fabrics than the standard tumble dryer. 

    It features a fan built into the base that heats air up to 70°C and then blows it up into the pod, drying your clothes. Simply arrange your garments on hangers, hook them onto the rail at the top, fit the zip-fronted fabric cover around them and switch it on.

