Best heated clothes airers to keep energy bills down this winter

The cost-of-living crisis has transformed many of us into money-saving experts as we attempt to minimise those looming energy bills. While the cost of running a tumble dryer varies with each model, there's no doubt that the tumble dryer is one of the most energy-sapping appliances to run, especially in larger households.

But luckily, there's an affordable solution. Heated clothes airers are soaring in popularity right now, and for good reason. A cheap and effective alternative to tumble dryers, they circulate hot air around your clothes, while reducing creases and ironing time.

Interested? Amazon, Lakeland, Dunelm and more have a range of heated clothes airers ready to shop, and you'll be glad you invested – seriously, they can cost as little as 4p an hour!

Do heated clothes airers use much electricity?

Heated clothes airers use less electricity than tumble dryers, with some costing as little as 4p an hour to run, making them a cost-efficient way to dry clothes quickly.

How we chose the best heated clothes airers

Variety: I've chosen a range of heated clothes airers to choose from, including electric clothes airers, folding airers for space-saving, three-tier airers and more.

I've chosen a range of heated clothes airers to choose from, including electric clothes airers, folding airers for space-saving, three-tier airers and more. Price: The clothes airers in the list range in price from affordable to high-end, so there should be something to suit every budget.

The clothes airers in the list range in price from affordable to high-end, so there should be something to suit every budget. Energy-saving: Some of the heated clothes airers in the list cost as little as 7p an hour to run, making them a great addition to your home to keep heated bills to a minimum.