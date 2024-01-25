Best heated clothes airers to keep energy bills down this winter

The cost-of-living crisis has transformed many of us into money-saving experts as we attempt to minimise those looming energy bills. While the cost of running a tumble dryer varies with each model, there's no doubt that the tumble dryer is one of the most energy-sapping appliances to run, especially in larger households.
But luckily, there's an affordable solution. Heated clothes airers are soaring in popularity right now, and for good reason. A cheap and effective alternative to tumble dryers, they circulate hot air around your clothes, while reducing creases and ironing time.
Interested? Amazon, Lakeland, Dunelm and more have a range of heated clothes airers ready to shop, and you'll be glad you invested – seriously, they can cost as little as 4p an hour!
Do heated clothes airers use much electricity?
Heated clothes airers use less electricity than tumble dryers, with some costing as little as 4p an hour to run, making them a cost-efficient way to dry clothes quickly.
How we chose the best heated clothes airers
- Variety: I've chosen a range of heated clothes airers to choose from, including electric clothes airers, folding airers for space-saving, three-tier airers and more.
- Price: The clothes airers in the list range in price from affordable to high-end, so there should be something to suit every budget.
- Energy-saving: Some of the heated clothes airers in the list cost as little as 7p an hour to run, making them a great addition to your home to keep heated bills to a minimum.
Lakeland 3-Tier Heated Air Dryer
Cost to run: 9p per hour
Dimensions: 70cm x 74cm x 132.5cm
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Three-year guarantee
Lakeland's heated airer can hold up to 15kg of wet laundry, thanks to its strong thermostatically controlled bars that won't overheat. Costing 10p an hour to run, for ultra-efficient performance, you can also invest in the matching cover which keeps the heat in, speeds up clothes drying and doubles up as a storage bag for your airer too.
Amazon Electric Clothes Dryer
Dimensions: (H) 148 cm x (W) 70cm x (D) 48cm
Shipping: Free delivery
Amazon's electric clothes dryer dries your clothes using warm air generated by a powerful 1300W motor. Able to hold up to 15kg of damp clothing (approximately. 25 separate items), if you hang smaller items on two tiers you'll be able to fit up to 50 items.
JML Dri Buddi Heated Air Dryer
Dimensions: 160cm x 70cm x 70cm
Shipping: From £3.95
Returns: Within 30 days
Keep your garments dry and crisp with the Dri Buddi, which can hold up to 10 kilos of damp clothing at a time and give safe and gentle drying without any damage. It dries your clothes using a warm air motor that helps to drop out creases and leaves your garments feeling crisp and fresh with a 'line-dried' feel - saves on ironing!
Dunelm 2-Tier Heated Clothes Airer
Cost to run: 6p per hour
Dimensions: 99cm x 10.5cm x 72cm
Shipping: £3.95 or free with £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Ideal for small spaces, Dunelm's heated clothes airer is suitable for up to 10kg of washing. Heated to speed up the drying process, this 220-watt airer costs just 6p an hour to run, plus it can be folded away neatly after use.
Argos Minky Wing Heated Clothes Airer with Cover
Cost to run: 8p per hour
Dimensions: 94cm x 148cm x 54cm
Shipping: From £3.95
Returns: Within 30 days
Unlike most models, this heated clothes airer comes with a cover that helps retain heat and improve overall drying performance. Economical to run, it'll cost up to 8p an hour, saving you plenty of money on energy bills.
Lakeland Heated Clothes Drying Pod
Cost to run: 30p per hour
Dimensions: 62cm x 146cm
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Three-year guarantee
This heated dryer pod costs slightly more pennies an hour to run, but it's guaranteed to dry clothes much faster than most electric clothes airers, plus it's actually gentler on fabrics than the standard tumble dryer.
It features a fan built into the base that heats air up to 70°C and then blows it up into the pod, drying your clothes. Simply arrange your garments on hangers, hook them onto the rail at the top, fit the zip-fronted fabric cover around them and switch it on.