Zara Tindall reveals the annoying hobby husband Mike has taken on during lockdown Zara and Mike Tindall are self isolating in their Gloucestershire home

Zara and Mike Tindall joined friends James Haskell and Chloe Madeley for a brief live chat on Instagram to help raise money for the Sebastian's Action Trust, which helps families of seriously-ill children, and gave royal fans an insight into their current daily lives.

Talking to James and Chloe, who raised over £13,000 thanks to their Instagram lives, Zara revealed that Mike had taken on a new and annoying hobby - playing golf on his phone.

When Chloe began complaining to the couple about James' latest obsession with playing the Xbox "all day", Zara quickly reacted, and looked at Mike. "It must be a gaming thing that rugby lads do," she said. Which prompted Chloe to ask if Mike was also doing it.

"He plays golf on his phone," she revealed, as Chloe pointed out: "Tindall you can play golf, like real golf outside." "No you can't," he said, defending himself whilst Zara opened her eyes widely as she looked at the camera.

"The golf courses are closed," he added, prompting Zara to laugh out loud.

Zara was not the only complaining, as Mike later added that they "need to get out of lockdown because I now know how to tack up a horse, and it is ridiculous."

He added: "We need to get out of lockdown so I don't have to tack up horses again!"

The couple, who married in 2011, later took part in a round of quick-fire questions, with Mike revealing unknown facts, such as his first celebrity crush being Jennifer Lopez, and his favourite holiday location – Harbor Island in the Bahamas.

Earlier this week, the royal couple helped raise more money for the NHS. The duo took part in the Run For Heroes 5k challenge and later cosied up for a rare selfie together so encourage others to follow suit. Showing their hands to mark the run amid the coronavirus outbreak, the couple flashed a smile towards the camera lens as they posed outside their Gloucestershire home. As well as highlighting the Run For Heroes' NHS challenge, Zara has also been raising awareness for the Equestrian Relief NHS fundraisers.

Last week, the 38-year-old royal appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the new fundraiser whilst continuing to social distance at home with husband Mike and their two young daughters Mia and Lena amid the pandemic. Zara confessed she felt like she was one of the lucky ones to be at home in the countryside, saying: "We're very lucky. We're out in the country, we are on the farm, and we've still got to look after the horses. So I can't imagine how hard it is for people in the city. But trying to stay safe and not put pressure on our NHS."