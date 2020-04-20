5 buys from £5 to recreate Holly Willoughby's home as your own

Holly Willoughby has always shared an interest in interior design, previously telling HELLO! that she uses Pinterest to design imaginary rooms she doesn't have, so it's little surprise that the This Morning presenter's family home in London is impeccably styled. She is currently self-isolating there during the coronavirus pandemic and has since revealed several areas of her house so, we thought, what better time than now to take inspiration and recreate the look as our own? Here, we've rounded up the best buys on the high street, as seen in Holly's home...

Emma Bridgewater kitchenware

Holly loves Emma Bridgewater designs, and her kitchen is filled with colourful polka dot plates, bowls and serving dishes from the brand, as seen here when she baked a cake for her daughter Belle during lockdown. The polka dot collection is a classic, with the colourful spots adorning everything from mugs to teapots, and an affordable price tag starting at £5.

Polka dot plate, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

On Mother's Day, Holly's post of breakfast in bed with her children revealed that she also has the mug from the same polka dot collection by Emma Bridgewater.

Mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

Diptyque candles

Holly has several candles on display throughout her house, including on the dining table and in her living room, with Diptyque being a particular favourite brand. The mum-of-three has the Rose Geranium candle in her home, which has a floral scent and is available for £47 at John Lewis. Alternatively, you can try smaller candles from the brand for £27 at Net-a-Porter.

Diptyque Geranium Rosa scented candle, £47, John Lewis

Copper kitchenware

Coronavirus lockdown is the perfect time to finetune your cooking skills, and Holly's metallic copper utensils are enough to make you want to get started. We've found a set from Amazon for £26.99, complete with five different spoons and ladels.

Copper kitchenware set, £26.99, Amazon

Dunelm bedding

Holly has designed her own range of bedding for Dunelm, which she no doubt uses in her own home. There is a selection of reversible duvet covers with delicate floral prints and muted shades of white, grey and pink, that tie in with Holly's own interiors style. One of our favourites is this subtly printed duvet cover, available for £50 for double sizes.

Holly Willoughby duvet cover, £50, Dunelm

