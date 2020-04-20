Mike and Zara Tindall's children play outside in family's incredible garden in new video The royal couple are self-isolating at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate with daughters Mia and Lena

Mike and Zara Tindall have been spending quality time with their young daughters Mia and Lena during the coronavirus pandemic and have been social distancing at home in Gloucestershire. The royal couple live on the Gatcombe Park estate, and while they are notoriously private about their family life, on Monday Mike shared a glimpse inside their spacious garden in a new video posted on Instagram. The former rugby captain was taking part in the 26 ball tap challenge to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which raises money to fight against lung cancer. In the footage, Mia and Lena could be heard running around playing as their dad participated in the sporting challenge.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Listen to Zara and Mike Tindall's children playing outside

Mike Tindall outside in his spacious garden on the Gatcombe Park estate

This isn't the first time that Mike and Zara have shared a look inside their home. Last month, Mike shared a video of himself sitting in what appeared to his home office, while participating in a video chat for the latest Joe's house of Rugby podcast. The spacious room featured wooden cabinets and shelving displaying a selection of framed photos, including one of the couple's pet dogs and what appeared to be portraits of their two daughters.

The retired rugby star with youngest daughter Lena

Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, which is also home to Princess Anne, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

The couple are renowned for being down-to-earth and are determined for their children to experience normal childhoods, despite being members of the royal family. Just like Princess Anne did with Zara and her older brother Peter Phillips, the doting parents haven't given their children royal titles. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

