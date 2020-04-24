David Walliams took to Instagram on Friday to offer his fans the chance to feature in his new book, and in the background of the clip, the Britian's Got Talent judge's home could be seen. Featuring white walls, a white armchair and a white bookcase filled with colourful books, by the looks of it, doting dad David has minimalistic taste when it comes to interior design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams talks Strictly in 2018 interview with Jonathan Ross

The social media post was for a very good cause. David encouraged his fans to donate to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the comedian certainly wasn't short of incentives. Not only will one lucky winner have their name featured in the new book that David is writing, but they will also receive a phone call from David himself, and framed artwork by the book's incredible illustrator.

MORE: What is Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' net worth?

David shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

David is notoriously private, and rarely shares photos of his home, but when he has done, it's been clear that the Little Britain star has an excellent eye for detail. His kitchen features a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace.

David has also added character throughout his home with framed artwork and photographs, including Marty Feldman prints that he previously showcased on Instagram. "Thank you @arthursteelarchive for my beautiful Marty Feldman prints. I love them," he captioned two photos of himself holding the frames in his kitchen, which has pale grey fitted cabinets with an integrated wine fridge. Another prized possession is a sketch of his pet dogs, which David also shared with his 1.6 million followers earlier in the year.

The author previously lived in Supernova Heights, the Belsize Park mansion that belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.