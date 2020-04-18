What is Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams' net worth? David is part of the BGT panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon

David Walliams returned to our screens as a Britain's Got Talent judge on Easter Sunday alongside the rest of the panel including Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Beyond Britain's Got Talent, David has cemented an impressive acting career and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has earned himself a fortune of £20million. We know. Let's take a look back at how he managed it.

David Walliams career

Britain's Got Talent isn't all that has served to earn David his name in the showbiz industry: his first big break came when he wrote and starred in BBC sketch show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas. The show was so successful that it led to a live stage interpretation, a number of seasonal specials and even an American spin-off.

David judges Britain's Got Talent with Simon, Amanda and Alesha

Following Little Britain, David secured roles in award-winning shows including Doctor Who and Capturing Mary, and produced his own documentaries David Walliams: My Life with James Bond and David Walliams: The Genius of Dahl. David then reunited with Matt Lucas for comedy series Come Fly With Me.

In 2012, David landed his gig as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and, much to the delight of the audience, has been jokily pressing Simon Cowell's buttons ever since. He has made 'flirting' with Simon his favourite filming pastime and on an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show in 2018, said: "I like to make him squirm… It's hard not to have a bit of a crush on him, he is a star so you get quite excited when he is around. I have a little bit of a crush on him but we do have fun together."

Acting aside, David has also released a series of books and is even signed to publishing house Harper Collins.

