Best electronics offers right now: discounts on Dyson, Apple and more Keep yourself entertained in lockdown with these bargains

As we spend the majority of our time at home in isolation, many of us are turning to home entertainment to keep us busy - whether that’s watching TV, exercising at home or even cleaning more thoroughly than ever before. Luckily brands have great offers on every electronic device we could wish for, whether that’s a speedy new hoover or a smart watch to monitor our workouts. These are the best to shop right now….

Dyson offers

Chances are, you’ve found yourself vacuuming more than ever during lockdown - and if you’re considering investing in a new vacuum cleaner, now’s the perfect time to pick up the Dyson V8 at a discounted prince.

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £375.99, now £299.99, John Lewis

Apple offers

Amazon has offers available now on Apple watches - which is ideal if you’re exercising more. These gadgets can track your daily steps, plus your heart rate, and you can even check your messages and emails via it.

Apple Watch series 4, was £799, now £546.30, Amazon

Need a new phone? The iPhone XS is reduced by an impressive 30 percent, plus you’ll get a free Apple TV subscription when you purchase.

iPhone XS, was £999, now £629, Very

Amazon offers

Amazon has dozens of new electrical offers everyday, but one of the must-haves is a portable charger. Ideal for people who generally have busy lives, pop this in your bag when you’re out and you’ll never run out of battery on your phone.

Anker PowerCore, was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon

SONOS’ Playbar is a must-have gadget for many a tech lover, so we’re pretty chuffed to see it reduced. The speaker is designed to add cinema sound for your TV, and streams music too. It packs a hell of a punch.

SONOS Playbar, was £699, now £478.86, Amazon

TV offers

This Ultra HD smart TV from LG not only looks impressive, it’ll easily hook up to your netflix so you can stream your favourite shows in HD.

LG 55UM7510PLA (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, was £499, now £449, John Lewis

If you’re looking for a big screen, how about this Samsung 70 inch one? It currently has an incredible £500 off - but the deal won’t last for long.

70 inch HDR Smart 4K TV with Apple TV app, was £1199, now £699, Amazon

Kitchen appliance offers

If your washing machine is getting more action than ever before, now’s the time to invest in a new one. With a built-in dryer, this one currently has £30 off.

Samsung washer dryer, was £829.99, now £799.99, John Lewis

If a tumble dryer is what you’re looking for, this one has 15 programmes and is currently reduced by £90.

Hotpoint tumble dryer, was £359.99, now £269.99, Very

Coffee machine offers

There’s currently a 10% discount on this great bean-to-cup machine, which is perfect for those who are struggling without their barista coffee.

De'Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, was £299.99, now £273.97, Amazon

Cheap and cheerful, this Tassimo machine is reduced by over 70 percent. Be quick!

Bosch Tassimo coffee machine, was £107, now £29.99, Amazon

