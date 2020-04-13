Ruth Langsford got into the Easter spirit on Sunday, and despite being in lockdown, made sure her family had a special day together. The Loose Women star even transformed her home for the occasion and shared a glimpse inside her dining room on Instagram. The table had been decorated with yellow egg-themed placemats, each with a Lindt bunny perched next to them. Other features included a white rabbit ornament and a colourful egg display in the centre. There were also several boxes of chocolate eggs, which we imagine didn't stay there too long. Ruth was not only busy decorating the dining room, but also worked hard in the kitchen too, and shared another photo of her food prep ahead of their Easter feast.

Ruth Langsford set the dining room table for her family - with a special Easter theme

The star had set the table for herself, husband Eamonn Holmes and teenage son Jack, 18, but she was missing her mum, Joan, who was unable to join them as a result of the coronavirus lockdown rules. Ruth made several references to her beloved mum on social media throughout the day, writing alongside the photo of her dining room table: "The Easter table is set but only for 3. I miss my mum." The mother-of-one also posted a short video of her pouring an extra glass of sherry – her mum's favourite drink – to feel like Joan was with them.

The Loose Women star cooked up a storm in the kitchen

While Ruth was unable to have dinner with her mum on Easter Sunday, the star has been regularly going to visit her from outside her window. Luckily, Joan doesn't live too far away from her daughter, and they have been trying to make the best out of a bad situation. The star detailed her new routine with her mum on social media last week as she took an evening walk. In footage shared on Instagram, she said: "Evening! Decided to save my walk for the evening because I've just been busy around the house, cleaning and tidying and cooking, and just keeping myself busy. So I've just walked round to see my mum, well, I say see her – wave at her through the window, which is better than nothing. She's fine, I'm just walking Maggie, beautiful evening. Hope you're all staying in, staying safe, see you soon."

