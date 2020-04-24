The Duchess of Cornwall shared a rare sweet photo of herself with her daughter, Laura Lopes, as she took part in a phone call in her role as patron of the Silver Line on Friday. Clarence House released an image of Camilla, 72, as she spoke to Silver Line user, 90-year-old Betty, and the organisation's founder, Dame Esther Rantzen. The Duchess sits in her cosy living room at her Scottish home, Birkhall, and the personal photograph from Laura's 2006 wedding can be seen on a table in the background behind her.

The frame shows mother and daughter standing close to one another as they beam for the camera. Mother-of-the-bride Camilla wore a dove grey pleated dress for the occasion with a cream floral hat, while Laura wore a v-neck style wedding dress with fluted sleeves, designed by Anna Valentine, who also created Camilla's ensemble for her nuptials to Prince Charles in 2005.

The Duchess is Patron of @TheSilverLineUK, a charity that operates a 24-hour helpline for older people to call if they are lonely or in need of support.



Those wishing to speak to someone can call 0800 470 8090, day or night. pic.twitter.com/2Y0s98lc1i — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2020

Camilla has two children, Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura, with former husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Art curator Laura married chartered accountant, Harry Lopes, at St Cyriac's Church in Wiltshire on 6 May 2006. Princes William and Harry were among the wedding guests, as well as William's then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

The sweet photo could be seen in Camilla's living room at Birkhall

Laura gave birth to her first child, Eliza, in January 2008. Eliza had a starring role at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, as one of their bridesmaids, and joined the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. Laura and Harry's fraternal twin boys, Gus and Louis, arrived in December 2009.

Harry and Laura Lopes on their wedding day in 2006

During her phone call with Betty and Dame Esther, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that she has been missing seeing her grandchildren during the coronavirus lockdown. Camilla said: "I really miss my grandchildren. That’s the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug."

