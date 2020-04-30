Kelly Brook has shared a glimpse inside her blossoming garden, and it looks so tranquil! The radio host is making the most of her time in isolation by tending to her outdoor space at her Kent country home, and she's even making use of the good weather by treating herself to a "new toy" – a pizza oven. Kelly shared a series of photos on her Instagram and her garden looks more like a national park! The space is covered with plants, trees and perfectly pruned bushes. There's plenty of beautiful lavender wisteria growing across the back of Kelly's house and along the windows. She also has pretty pink roses and white orchids covering her back fence.

Kelly Brook is a keen gardener

Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi have even taken their cooking outdoors by buying a new pizza oven. The TV star shared a photo of Jeremy looking in his element as he baked four mini pizzas using their new appliance on a garden table. Kelly jokily captioned the snap: "New Toy!!! The Pizza Oven not Jeremy."

Kelly Brook and boyfriend Jeremy Parisi bought a new pizza oven

The 40-year-old is actually a secret gardener and previously opened up to HELLO! about her passion for the outdoors. "I’ve reached an age where I want to do things that I’m passionate about and gardening really is a passion,” she told us.

"I’ve been pigeonholed as this silly, giggly glamour girl who dates bad boys, but that’s never been the real me. The true me, who’s in her element in her potting shed and digging around in her vegetable patch, is a very personal piece of my life that I’ve protected. But I’m really proud of what I’ve done here. And now that I’m older and happier in who I am, I’m ready to celebrate it and share it."

And Kelly has taught herself everything she needs to know. She added: "I also read a lot of books about horticulture and I love Gardener’s World. I’m completely self-taught, but you could have a serious conversation with me about your garden."

