Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared another glimpse inside her New York mansion during lockdown – this time inviting fans into her living room. The Chicago actress shared picture of the spacious area on Instagram this week, which boasts incredible views of her sprawling garden, thanks to its feature round windows. The large living space also has a patterned armchair with an oversized seat, which not only gives a stylish touch to the room but looks like it is incredibly comfortable to relax on too. The snapshot was taken at sunset, which coincided with a 'sunset street' sign that was visible from outside the window.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan entertains sister Carys during lockdown

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse inside her stylish living room

The Darling Buds of May actress lives in an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan. Catherine lives with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, and the family have been having fun spending quality time together during the lockdown. Their home has plenty of features to keep them entertained too, including a wood-panelled library, an indoor swimming pool, and a fitness room. While in quarantine, Catherine has particularly enjoyed spending time in the games room, where she has been learning how to play pool with a little help from her husband.

MORE: Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump as mum Yolanda Foster speaks out on pregnancy

The Chicago actress' home has artwork covering the walls

As expected, every room in the family's home is impeccably decorated with stylish interior touches. Art work fills the walls, and Catherine, in particular, is very protective of it! On Tuesday, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but gasped from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall. The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

READ: Pink shares adorable photo of daughter Willow - and she looks so grown up!

The family home also has a sprawling garden

The famous family's time in quarantine has been made more enjoyable by the new addition of their puppy Taylor, who they took home at the beginning of the year. Catherine has been sharing some adorable videos of their four-legged friend ruling the roost, including footage of Taylor chasing after some deer in their back garden. The star also jokingly revealed how the puppy was ignoring social distancing rules to accompany her whilst working out at her home gym. She wrote next to a clip showing her and Taylor working out: "My dog Taylor is just not getting the social distancing thing. But I am. Stay away and stay healthy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.