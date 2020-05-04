Catherine Zeta-Jones has been spending a lot of time reading during the lockdown - in her very own library no less! The Chicago actress has an impressive reading area in her New York mansion, with floor-to-ceiling wood-panelled bookshelves filled with novels, as well as blue velvet sofas and flameless candlesticks hanging on the walls. The Hollywood star shared a photo of herself sitting down with a book at the start of the month, looking glamorous dressed in a kaftan. The library is just one of the impressive features in Catherine's home, which also boasts a gym, a games room, an indoor swimming pool and an outside summer kitchen.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has an incredible library inside her New York mansion

The Darling Buds of May actress lives in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. The family not only have a beautiful home but plenty of outside space too, complete with a rose garden and an outdoor seating area with sofas. The grounds are also prone to outside visitors. Last month, Catherine shared a video of their puppy, Taylor, chasing away some deer at the back of their garden. The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

Catherine's husband Michael Douglas relaxing in the living room

Catherine has been enjoying spending quality time with her family during the lockdown, and they even celebrated Carys' birthday in April. Not wanting the teenager to miss out on her special day, the celebrity couple treated their daughter to a fun-filled day at home, complete with a beautiful cake decorated with wildflowers and fruit, which went down a treat with the entire family.

It's also been nice for Catherine and Michael to have Dylan at home, as he had been living away in student accommodation at Brown University, where he is a second-year student. The teen has been having fun playing bass while in quarantine, and while his mum has been encouraging him, the noise hasn't gone down as well with his sister! Dylan recently shared a video on Instagram of himself showcasing his musical talents and wrote alongside it: "From the quarantine. Times may change me, but COVID-19 will not change the fact my bass playing annoys @carys.douglas when she is doing homework. Nor does it change the fact I can't remember lyrics. Stay safe everyone."

