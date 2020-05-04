Normal People is, like the coronavirus pandemic, something that will be talked about for years to come. No, that's not an exaggeration; the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's now-cult novel tells the story of young love in a way that practically everyone can relate to - so much so that the nation is now fully-invested in everything to do with the cast. Here, we're taking a look inside Marianne's real-life home, the home of actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy was born in Islington and grew up in Muswell Hill, London. She now lives in a flat share with three other people, and they have made the property extra homely during isolation.

A post on Daisy's Instagram revealed a makeshift spa day that she had created at home. The room features wooden floors, a geometric rug and plenty of house plants. A rustic theme was apparent in wicker baskets and fringed rugs.

While entertaining themselves with a game of Mastermind, Daisy shared a post in what appears to be her living room. It features Velux windows within a slanted ceiling, a shelf on one wall, and a bookcase where the flatmates also keep their TV.

Daisy's outdoor terrace is the hub of the home, though. The first in a slew of new features the housemates bought during isolation was an inflatable sofa. "It creates a large amount of static," Daisy wrote. "It also doesn't work."

Next was a mini paddling pool which, although not quite big enough for the men of the house, seemed to do the trick when the weather was warmer. "Sun's out, pool's out," Daisy captioned the post.

Back in August, Daisy also posted a photo of her grandparents in her kitchen. It features white walls and cabinets, with a stainless steel extractor fan and oven. "The grandparents ft Tesco roses and bran flakes," Daisy mused.

