Catherine Zeta-Jones has treated fans to a peek inside her stunning home library, and it looks like something straight out of a film. Taking to Instagram, the Chicago star shared a photo of the large room, featuring wood panelling, wooden floors, low-lighting and even a spiral staircase. Catherine's hundreds of books were neatly stored in shelves, with others laid out on a table. In the background, a large decorative print could be seen propped up against the wall, and the A-lister had even added a comfy looking armchair for good measure. "My chair, my books, my quiet time," she told fans.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video from home during coronavirus pandemic

The Hollywood star lives in an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan, with husband Michael Douglas, and their two children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, and it certainly isn't a bad place to be cooped up amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine shared the photo on Instagram

While Catherine and her family are self-isolating, the Entrapment actress had treated her followers to numerous glimpses inside her beautiful New York home, and the library isn't the only room that looks like something out of a boutique hotel catalogue.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old shared a peek inside one of the ten bathrooms in the house, which had the most stunning views overlooking the sprawling grounds. Resembling something from a spa hotel, the gorgeous space had a vintage roll top bath in the centre of the room, a wooden table with beauty products, and a white chaise lounge.

Other key features in their house include a two-bedroom guest suite, an indoor swimming pool, fitness room, games lounge, and an outdoor summer kitchen. There is also a games room, where Catherine has been learning to play pool over the past few days with a little help from award-winning actor Michael.

