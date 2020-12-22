Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside daughter Stormi's pink bedroom – complete with a slide and tent The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has a bedroom many little girls would dream of!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared a picture on Instagram of the toddler playing in her room with her dad, Travis Scott, which was taken at Kylie's home in Hidden Hills. In the background, there is a miniature pink-and-white slide covered in stickers, as well as a tepee tent and toy shopping trolley.

WATCH: Stormi Webster dances with her cousins in her playroom

Stormi also has a flower-print measuring tape on her wall, and a bookshelf filled with books and Disney dolls. It looks like pink is one of Stormi's favourite colours too, as the room is painted pink, with miniature butterfly prints decorating the walls.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi playing in her bedroom with dad Travis Scott

Stormi has more than one bedroom, as Kylie recently moved into a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. The 22-year-old joined her best friend Stassie for a series of TikTok videos in the stunning property last week, recreating funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians clips. The clips offered a tour of the huge mansion and its incredible swimming pool, and also showed glimpses of a gym and a huge cinema screen.

Before moving to her new pad, Kylie had been staying with her mum Kris Jenner at her home in Hidden Hills. The reality TV star and Stormi looked to have had great fun during their time with the momager, and Kylie shared several videos of them in the mansion, including footage of them dressing up for a TikTok video, and a cute clip of Stormi playing in the swimming pool. The Lip Kits founder even posted hilarious footage of her mum taking a nap in the living room in the middle of the day.

Although Kylie and Travis are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

She continued: "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Stormi with her cousins Chicago and True

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too.

"I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

