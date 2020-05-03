Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family have plenty to keep them occupied at their home while in isolation, including lots of outside space. Over the weekend, the Darling Buds of May actress shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter Carys, 17, reading a book in their beautiful garden. The teenager had found the perfect place to sunbathe and was pictured relaxing with a book on a white sofa near the patio area. The sprawling garden also features an outside summer kitchen, a rose garden, and stunning views of the Hudson River. The family even have the occasional visitor to their garden. Last month, Catherine shared a video of their puppy, Taylor, chasing away some deer who were walking around their grounds.

The Chicago actress lives with husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan, 19, and Carys, in a Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan. While being in lockdown is a testing time for everyone, the family look like they have been making the most of spending quality time together. Over the weekend, Catherine shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself and Carys pretending to play the roles of a lady in waiting and a young lady of a manor house. The star shared footage of them lying in bed giggling as they got into character. "Oh..the old world ways of the Britsh aristocracy. An impromptu scene where I play the working class lady in waiting to the 'miss' @carys.douglas of the manor," Catherine captioned the footage.

Michael Douglas was recently pictured in the same spot

As well as a spacious garden, Catherine and Michael's property also features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, where the celebrity couple have been spending a lot of time playing pool. Each room in the house is filled with artwork, and Catherine is very protective of it! On Tuesday, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but gasped from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall. The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.