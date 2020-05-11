10 dressing tables that can double up as a work desk: IKEA, Wayfair & Next You'll love this multi-functional furniture long after lockdown is over

With government guidelines advising us to continue working from home where possible for the foreseeable future during the coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to get a proper workstation set up if you haven't already. If you don't have much space or don't want to splash out on an expensive desk, one of the most cost-effective purchases you can make is to invest in a stylish dressing table that also doubles up as a desk. With all the storage you could need for everything from makeup to stationery supplies, plus budget-friendly price points from just £70, here are a few of our favourites…

IKEA Malm white dressing table

Prefer a minimalistic look? The Malm white dressing table from IKEA is a sleek option that would work in any room, and is a bargain at just £75.

Malm white dressing table, £75, IKEA

IKEA Nordkisa bamboo dressing table

This classic bamboo dressing table has recently been reduced to the new lower price of £99 from £129, and would work in any room.

Nordkisa bamboo dressing table, £99, IKEA

Wayfair Admiral dressing table set with mirror

A bargain at £70, this Admiral dressing table section features a mirror and removable nine-section organiser to stash your beauty supplies, and also comes with a matching stool. However, you may want to upgrade to an office chair for work.

Admiral dressing table set, £70, Wayfair

Next Bronx dressing table

This rustic oak dressing table is part of Next's covetable Bronx range, with matching wardrobes, bedside tables and beds also available. It features drawers on both sides and a lift-up panel with a mirror and further storage for either beauty products or paperwork.

Bronx dressing table, £275, Next

Amazon Oak Scandi dressing table with mirror and stool set

Proof that you can buy stylish, multi-purpose furniture on a budget, you won't believe this Scandi-style dressing table and stool set costs less than £100. The unique design offers plenty of storage space, a folding mirror and a padded stool that fits neatly underneath.

Oak Scandi dressing table set, £89.90, Amazon

Very Anderson dressing table

You can't go wrong with the Anderson dressing table from Very, which features a large drawer and built-in shelving for just £129.

Anderson dressing table, £129, Very

John Lewis rattan dressing table and mirror

Ideal for smaller bedrooms, this slim dressing table comes with a built-in mirror and drawer, and is suitable as either a desk or dressing table.

Rattan dressing table and mirror, £399, John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer Hastings grey dressing table and stool

For a timeless addition to your room it doesn't get better than this Hastings grey dressing table and stool set, which has six spacious drawers and a padded stool that fits underneath when not in use.

Hastings grey dressing table and stool set, £399, Marks & Spencer

Made.com Tandy dressing table

Add a splash of colour to your room with this Tandy coral pink glossy table, which features an integrated mirror, two drawers and gold legs.

Tandy dressing table, £449, Made.com

Oliver Bonas New Boys Cavill pink mango wood desk and dressing table

We love the retro styling of this desk slash dressing table, which features hand-woven cane sheeting on one drawer and a large pink drawer with lift-up panel for extra storage.

New Boys Cavill pink mango desk, £445, Oliver Bonas

