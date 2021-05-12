21 best kettles of 2021 so you can get brewing in style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a good kettle is a must-have, whether you need it for your daily cuppa or to whip up an easy just-add-water meal, from oatmeal to Pot Noodle. And where to buy the best kettles? Check out top retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and John Lewis, and brands from Russell Hobbs and Swan to Bugatti and Le Creuset.

Keep in mind that these days kettles also can add some serious style to your kitchen counter, with retro-inspired kettles, illuminating glass kettles, WIFI kettles you control via an app or even designer looks that show off your fashionable taste in kitchenware. But which will you choose?

How to choose a kettle: electric vs stovetop, expensive vs cheap and key features

There are a number of factors to take into consideration, for example electric vs stovetop, high end vs budget, space-saving vs maximum capacity.

Electric kettles are energy efficient and can boil water much faster, but stovetop kettles have the advantage of being easy to store, especially if you don't use it often.

A 1.7L glass kettle with blue illumination for a cool modern effect – and an average 4.5 star Amazon rating from nearly 7,000 shoppers

Russell Hobbs 21600-10 Illuminating Glass Kettle, £39, Amazon

If you have an open-plan American kitchen, the noise level might be key, while if you’re looking for a kettle for a smaller space or to keep at the office you will likely want to choose one with a smaller size and weight.

This large whistling stainless steel kettle is in a cute polka dot pattern and works on any stovetop from gas to induction

Sunflowerany 3.5L Whistling Stovetop Kettle, £19.99, Amazon

Do you regularly make entire pots of tea? Look for a kettle with at least a 1.7 litre capacity which makes about seven cups of tea or coffee.

Amazon’s #1 hot water dispenser is extremely popular - 16,000 shoppers have given it five stars. The one-cup gadget delivers boiling water straight to your cup or mug in less than a minute

Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser, was £47.99 now £32, Amazon

And then there are design details that might be particular selling points - like a water indicator, quick boil function, stay-cool handle or LED lights.

Shop the best kettles of 2021

So many choices! That’s why we’re making it easy for you to pick your dream kettle with our top picks for the best kettles of 2021 from retailers ranging from Amazon to Fortnum & Mason.

For sleek, minimalist Scandinavian design from a quality brand, have a look at Swan’s Nordic style cordless kettle

Swan 1.7L Nordic Style Cordless Kettle, £49.99, Swan

Shop top brands from Smeg to Dualit and more – we've even found a £1,900 gold-plated kettle for the ultimate in luxury.

What is the most reliable kettle?

If you’re looking for a reliable kettle, just check out Amazon’s top rated kettle - the Russell Hobbs cordless Inspire electric kettle, which has earned 85% five-star ratings with nearly 14,000 reviews.

Russell Hobbs Inspire Electric Kettle, was £39.99 now £29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

The 1.7L retro-look jug kettle has a fast boil feature so you can have a cuppa ready in just 45 seconds. And you can find one to match your kitchen since it comes in five colours: grey, cream, black, white and red.

Best electric kettles under £30

Russell Hobbs Honeycomb Kettle, £23, Ao.com

This 1.7L electric kettle has a limescale filter for better tasting water and a spill- and splash-proof spout. It has scored a 4.9 out of 5 rating from Ao.com shoppers.

Boston Pyramid 1.7L Electric Kettle, £28.90, Wayfair

Hayden's 3000 watt Boston Pyramid electric kettle has a removable filter, rapid boil and boil dry protection. It also has earned a 4.6 rating with over 300 reviews.

Duronic Electric Kettle, £29.99, Amazon

This 1.5L kettle has a button panel on the lid with temperature control (40-100c) and keep warm function, and it beeps to let you know when your water comes to a boil.

Best cordless electric kettles

Cuisinart 1.7L Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, £65, Wayfair

Wayfair's highest-rated kettle is this retro look appliance with the dome shape of a classic stovetop kettle. In addition to its lovely design, the 3000W kettle has an extra large window to see the fill level and a cordless 360-degree base.

Dualit 1L Kettle, £54.99, John Lewis

Dualit’s cordless jug kettle with rapid boil function has all the perks of a larger kettle but at just 1L, will save space on your kitchen countertop. John Lewis shoppers have given it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

De'Longhi Brillante, £62.99, Amazon

Of nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers, 82% gave the De'Longhi Brillante kettle a five-star rating, with many citing not just the function but also how good the stylish diamond textured jug looks in their kitchens.

Smarter remote-boil WIFI kettle, £119.99, Amazon

You can add your kettle to the list of smart appliances in your home with this WIFI ready kettle that you control from your phone. Use the Smarter app to adjust the kettle’s temperature (20-100 degrees) and set a time for it to boil so you can wake up with your water ready.

Smeg kettle, £129, John Lewis

Trendy, functional and stylish, you can’t go wrong with a kettle from upmarket kitchenware brand Smeg. Invest in the matching appliances, from toasters to coffee makers, for the ultimate swoon-worthy kitchen.

Best one-cup and travel kettles

Swan travel kettle, £14.99, Swan

Swan's 0.5-litre kettle with dual voltage for worldwide use, comes with two tea cups and is great for travel or even your bedroom or desk.

Collapsible travel kettle, was £31.99 now £25.99, Amazon

You may have spotted this clever gadget on Instagram or TikTok – its a .6L collapsible kettle that folds up so you can take it anywhere.

Russell Hobbs travel kettle, £15.96, John Lewis

Store the two spoons and two cups included inside the .85-litre jug and tote this handy mini-kettle with you wherever you go.

Best stovetop kettles

Prima whistling stovetop kettle, £11.87, Amazon

A 2.5L kettle with folding handle and whistling spout that has earned nearly 1,000 five-star reviews - not bad for under £12!

Kate Spade stovetop kettle in Cherry Dot, £41.60, Amara

Did you know that Kate Spade isn’t just about fashion? We love this stainless steel and enamel stovetop kettle in the sweet Cherry Dot print.

Le Creuset Kone kettle, was £85 now £60, Amazon

French brand Le Creuset is synonymous with both style and quality - this iconic Kone stovetop kettle is suitable for all hob types and comes in a whole array of vivid colours.

Best luxury and designer kettles

Russell Hobbs x Emma Bridgewater Electric Kettle, was £79.99 now £59.99, Amazon

A favourite of Holly Willoughby, homeware designer Emma Bridgewater teamed up with Russell Hobbs to create a line of kitchen appliances - including this pretty kettle - in her famed motifs.

Casa Bugatti 24 Carat Gold Touch Sense Vera Kettle, £1,900, Amara

For the ultimate in Italian luxury, homeware brand Casa Bugatti has create a 24-carat gold plated kettle with state-of-the-art functions, including an integrated timer, measure and temperature display. You can also elect to buy the Touch Sense Vera Kettle (£275) in colours from red to chrome in the same chic silhouette.

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Stovetop Tea Kettle, from £142, Fortnum & Mason

Add classic elegance to your kitchen with this MacKenzie-Childs stovetop kettle. The hand-painted kettle with brass accents makes a lovely gift, and is available in either a 2L or 3L model.

