With much of the UK experiencing rising temperatures over the bank holiday weekend, sales of fans are soaring. But someone who is already prepared for the heat is the Queen, who has been previously revealed to have a Dyson fan at Buckingham Palace, and no doubt also has one at Windsor Castle, where she is currently isolating with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty's gadget was pictured when she swore in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in July 2019, and while at £399 it is pricier than other fans, her Dyson Hot & Cool Fan Heater can actually be used all year round, making it a savvy investment.

The fan is currently available to buy at John Lewis and features jet focus control, precise room heating and a built-in sleep timer, so you can even keep it on overnight.

The Queen appears to have upgraded her fan heater after she was previously revealed to have a bargain £30 gadget to help keep her warm in Windsor Castle. Similar appliances have also been spotted at her home in Balmoral, proving the monarch has a thrifty approach to heating – and cooling – the royal residences.

Her Majesty had a busy afternoon at the palace, as she first accepted Theresa May's resignation as Prime Minister, before meeting with her replacement Boris Johnson, and inviting him to form a government.

The meetings meant the Queen delayed her summer holidays, as she typically travels up to Balmoral in mid-July for a two-month break. It is expected that the monarch will travel up to Scotland now her official duties are complete for the summer, with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall expected to start their holidays at the end of the week too.

