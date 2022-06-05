The surprising way Buckingham Palace shut down Jubilee after party revealed Radio presenter Roman Kemp hosted the event

The third day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an epic close with the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday night, which saw the likes of Diana Ross, Queen and Eurovision star Sam Ryder take to the stage to honour the Queen's 70 years of service.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla lead royals at the Big Jubilee Lunch

But while many special guests were partying into the early hours of Sunday morning, radio presenter Roman Kemp, who hosted the BBC's coverage of the celebration, revealed the surprising way that Buckingham Palace shut down the after party towards the end of the night.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George duet to Sweet Caroline at Jubilee concert

Chatting to Kirsty Young during the BBC's coverage of the Platinum Pageant on Sunday, the 29-year-old presenter revealed that the Palace switched the lights on in the early hours to encourage guests to go home.

"What I can't believe is at an after party at Buckingham Palace, I'm going to say this," started Roman. "They turned the lights on to make everyone leave, that's the funny thing."

MORE: Best moments from Party at the Palace

MORE: Prince George duets with Prince William at Party at the Palace - watch video

"I didn't stay that late," confessed Kirsty Young.

The Queen made a surprise appearance

Roman continued: "It got so late and you know when you go to a nightclub, I literally went from under-18s Destiny nightclub in Watford where they turn the lights on at the end to still turning lights on at the end at Buckingham Palace."

The special event saw a crowd of 22,000 people, including thousands of key workers, flock to Buckingham Palace for live performances, while over 11 million people tuned in to watch the show at home.

Many senior royals, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance, enjoying the spectacle from the royal box.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched from the royal box

The Queen even made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the show in a hilarious skit alongside Paddington Bear. The pre-recorded clip saw the monarch having tea with the iconic character, revealing that she keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.