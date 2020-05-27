Loose Women star Linda Robson transforms garden into rooftop cinema

Linda Robson didn't let the lockdown stop her from celebrating her daughter Bobbie's birthday over the weekend, and found the perfect way to make it a day to remember! The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share photos from the celebrations, which saw them transform their garden at their home in Islington into a rooftop cinema. The family hired an inflatable cinema screen from The Silent Cinema Company, and added deckchairs and fluffy rugs on the grass for everyone to relax on. There were even popcorn boxes and cans of drink for the family to enjoy while watching the film, while Linda had decorated the home with birthday balloons.

The Birds of a Feather star's fans were impressed with her efforts, with one writing: "What a fabulous idea, looks great," while another wrote: "Wow that looks amazing! Hope you all enjoyed!" Linda's Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean also commented: "How brilliant! What a great idea! Hope Bobbie girl had a lovely day." Linda shares Bobbie, and son Louis, 27, with husband Mark Dunford, who she's been married to since 1990. The TV star is also mum to daughter Lauren from a previous relationship, who lives nearby with her husband and two young daughters, Betsy and Lila.

Linda is incredibly close to her family and has been missing her granddaughters during the lockdown. The star was overcome with emotion on Wednesday's Loose Women, when the show surprised her with cardboard cut-outs of Betsy and Lila. Linda kissed the life-size pictures of her grandchildren, and told the panel that she couldn't wait to see them in person again.

The doting grandmother recently shared a sweet video on Instagram of Betsy taking part in the viral chocolate challenge that has been circulating on social media. In the footage, the three-year-old was seen giving into temptation and taking a lick of the chocolate that had been left in front of her by her mum, before carefully placing it back in the bowl. When Lauren came back in the room, the little girl told her mum: "I didn't eat one." In the comments, many of Linda's fans noted how hard the 62-year-old must be finding it being separated from her loved ones.

