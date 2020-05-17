If, like many of us, you're not lucking enough to be spending lockdown in a home with a garden, Nadia Sawalha has kindly offered to share hers – in a safe, socially distant way, of course! The long-time Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to confess that she was feeling guilty for having so much green space, when others have none. After talking it over with her husband, Mark Adderley, the couple came up with the genius idea of uploading a detailed tour of their garden to YouTube.

Nadia added the link to a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, writing: "SWIPE UP to spend an hour LIVE in our garden… After me banging on and on about feeling guilty about having a garden @mark_adderly has found a way to share it… so every day for an hour we set up a LIVE camera for an hour…. Sounds of a house and garden… Swipe up." The generous star shared her heartfelt message over photos and videos of the family's garden, which is filled with plants, surrounded by trees, and also features a lawn with a path running alongside it – and it looked like a lovely place to spend a sunny spring day, whether in person or virtually!

Nadia married Mark, who works as a TV producer, back in 2002. The couple share two children: daughters Maddie, 17 and Kiki-Bee, 12. Nadia and Mark have been posting snippets of their day on Instagram and hosting Instagram Live events to help their fans feel less alone. But Nadia hasn't always been so optimistic.

Last month, the former EastEnders actress revealed that she had found lockdown life hard to take at first. In an interview with The Mirror, the star admitted: "In the first week, I wasn't dealing with it well at all. My dad had just had a heart operation and I was so frantic. I was watching the news 24/7 and I had high anxiety… I find myself wondering what the world will look like when we come out of all of this. I know we're lucky because we've got quite a big house and garden, I have a husband I like and children who are well-behaved."

