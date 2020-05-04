Cat Deeley delighted her Instagram followers on Sunday as she shared a throwback photo in honour of her younger brother's birthday. The So You Think You Can Dance star posted a sweet snapshot from her childhood, showing her sat in the garden with Max and a young dog. Youthful Cat, 43, is instantly recognisable in the photo, which sees her looking back over her shoulder and smiling for the camera. "You know you're old when your 'Little brother' is 40! Happy Birthday – couldn't love you more," she captioned the picture.

TV star Cat has a close relationship with Max. In a 2010 interview with the Independent, she was asked who really makes her laugh. "My brother Max," she replied. "He's the driest, most sarcastic, geniusly funny guy on the planet." Cat also spoke briefly about their parents, Howard and Janet Deeley, describing them as "total dudes". She added: "Strict but kind – and they instilled in me the confidence to be whoever I wanted to be."

MORE: Cat Deeley shares exciting news with her fans: 'Dream come true!'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares sweet family video showing her son riding his bike

Cat has been sharing a number of family snapshots during lockdown – including sweet pictures and videos of her husband Patrick Kielty and their two children, Milo, four, and James, who will be two in June. Just last month, she posted a sweet video showing Milo learning to ride his bike. Milo can be seen riding around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum who can be heard shouting her encouragement. Dad Patrick, 49, also appears in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the family's beautiful home, which features a large conservatory area to capture the sunlight. In the garden there is a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.

MORE: Cat Deeley shares beautiful photo of her son in the garden during coronavirus lockdown

Northern Irish comedian Patrick and Cat first met back in 2002 when they started presenting Fame Academy together. They remained friends for almost a decade before going public as a couple in March 2012 and tied the knot just six months later in an intimate ceremony in Rome.